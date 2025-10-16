HCLTech Interim Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

HCLTech Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the interim dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, as the record date of HCLTech's interim dividend is Oct. 17, then shares must be purchased by Oct. 16.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

The HCLTech board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2026, amounting to Rs 3,256 crore. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Oct. 28.

The HCLTech share price has fallen 21% on a year-to-date as well as a 12-month basis.

The software exporter had paid Rs 12 as its first interim dividend for FY26.

HCLTech Ltd. posted a 10.2% rise in consolidated net profit on a sequential basis in the second quarter, meeting analysts' estimates.

The information technology company's bottom line stood at Rs 4,235 crore during the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, compared to Rs 3,843 crore clocked in the preceding quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges.