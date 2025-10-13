HCLTech Announces Rs 12 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

HCL Technologies Ltd. announced its second interim dividend of Rs 12 on Monday after declaring its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Oct. 28. The record date for determining those who will be eligible for the dividend payouts is Oct. 17, the filing said.

The company had up to 271 crore shares held in total, according to the BSE data recorded up to the quarter ended June 2025. This brings the total amount that may be disbursed in dividend payouts to be Rs 3,256 crore.