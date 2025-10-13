HCLTech Announces Rs 12 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
The dividend will be paid to HCLTech shareholders on Oct. 28.
HCL Technologies Ltd. announced its second interim dividend of Rs 12 on Monday after declaring its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company.
The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Oct. 28. The record date for determining those who will be eligible for the dividend payouts is Oct. 17, the filing said.
The company had up to 271 crore shares held in total, according to the BSE data recorded up to the quarter ended June 2025. This brings the total amount that may be disbursed in dividend payouts to be Rs 3,256 crore.
HCL Technologies Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.2% to Rs 31,942 crore versus Rs 30,349 crore (Estimate: Rs 31,472 crore)
Net Profit up 10% to Rs 4,235 crore versus Rs 3,844 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,236 crore)
Ebit up 11% to Rs 5,502 crore versus Rs 4,942 crore (Estimate: Rs 5,343 crore)
Margin at 17.2% versus 16.3% (Estimate: 16.47%).
HCL Technologies reported a attrition rate of 12.6% for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal. The attrition figure is lower in compariosn to the 12.9% in the year-ago period and 12.8% in the preceding quarter.
After HCLTech narrowed its full year guidance and margin forecast for fiscal 2026 in the previous quarter, the tech giant now expects constant currency revenue growth of 3% to 5% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 2026. It expects its services revenue guidance at 4% to 5% in against its earlier guidance of 3% to 5%.
The company also reported total contract value of new deal wins at $2569 million for the quarter up 41.8% quarter-on-quarter and 15.8% year-on-year.
Shares of HCL Technologies closed 0.09% lower at Rs 1,494.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark Nifty.