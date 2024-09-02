Gujarat Gas Jumps Over Two-Year High On Merger Announcement

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. surged nearly 14% to over a two-year high on Monday after the government announced it will GSPC Energy Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd., and Gujarat State Petroleum Ltd. into Gujarat Gas Ltd.

The Gujarat government will merge these companies into Gujarat Gas Ltd., which will focus on gas production, exploration, and distribution. Later, it will demerge the natural gas transmission business, which will be called GSPL Transmission Ltd. This process will conclude by August 2025, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The aim is to simplify the corporate structure of the group and provide a unified platform to fund future growth through this merger, the exchange filing said.

Gujarat Gas Ltd. will need to issue additional 78.66 crore shares for the new entity, according to the NDTV Profit calculation.