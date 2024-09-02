Gujarat Gas Merger To Be Earning Positive But Here's The Catch

In a move aimed at streamlining its energy business, the Gujarat government on Friday announced plans to merge several of its key energy companies. The proposed amalgamation would bring together Gujarat Gas Ltd., Gujarat State Petroleum Corp., and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. under a single corporate entity.

Gujarat Gas' management expects the plan to simplify the corporate group structure and provide a more unified platform for funding future growth. However, brokerages remain cautious on the business volatility the scheme exposes the company to.