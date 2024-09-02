ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Gujarat Gas In Focus, Citi On UltraTech Cement And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.
Brokerages are unimpressed with Gujarat Gas Ltd. after the state government on Friday announced plans to merge several of its key energy companies. Meanwhile, Citi expects double-digit volume growth for UltraTech Cement Ltd. and has remained bullish on the stock.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.
