NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Gujarat Gas In Focus, Citi On UltraTech Cement And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Gujarat Gas In Focus, Citi On UltraTech Cement And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.

02 Sep 2024, 10:57 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Envato)</p></div>
(Source: Envato)
Brokerages are unimpressed with Gujarat Gas Ltd. after the state government on Friday announced plans to merge several of its key energy companies. Meanwhile, Citi expects double-digit volume growth for UltraTech Cement Ltd. and has remained bullish on the stock.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT