Gujarat Gas Cuts Volume-Growth Guidance For FY25

Gujarat Gas Ltd. has cut its guidance for volume growth in the current financial year as the management expects the industrial piped-natural-gas volumes in the Morbi region to reduce in the second quarter.

The natural gas distribution company now expects a 6–7% pickup in volume as compared to the 10% guidance given earlier, the management said in a post-results analysts' conference call on Thursday.

GGL anticipated that the industrial PNG volumes from the Morbi cluster could fall 30–40% on a sequential basis in the September quarter. The Morbi region, also known as the ceramic capital of India, is a key geographical area for the city gas distribution company and the industrial PNG segment accounted for around 66% of its total volumes in the June quarter.

GGL's consolidated net profit fell sequentially in the first quarter of the fiscal, missing analysts' estimates.