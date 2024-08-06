Gujarat Gas Q1 Results: Profit Falls 19%, Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsGujarat Gas Q1 Results: Profit Falls 19%, Misses Estimates
The city gas distributor's net profit fell 19% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 330.71 crore in the April–June period.

06 Aug 2024, 05:48 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gujarat Gas pump station. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Gujarat Gas Ltd.'s profit fell sequentially in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The city gas distributor's net profit declined 19% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 330.71 crore in the April–June period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 365 crore.

Gujarat Gas Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ) 

  • Revenue up 7.5% to Rs 4,450.30 crore versus Rs 4,134.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,091 crore).

  • Ebitda down 9% to Rs 535.64 crore versus Rs 591.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 625 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 12% versus 14.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%).

  • Net profit down 19% to Rs 330.71 crore versus Rs 410.48 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 365 crore).

(This is a developing story).

