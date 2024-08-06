ADVERTISEMENT
Gujarat Gas Q1 Results: Profit Falls 19%, Misses Estimates
The city gas distributor's net profit fell 19% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 330.71 crore in the April–June period.
Gujarat Gas Ltd.'s profit fell sequentially in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
The city gas distributor's net profit declined 19% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 330.71 crore in the April–June period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 365 crore.
Gujarat Gas Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.5% to Rs 4,450.30 crore versus Rs 4,134.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,091 crore).
Ebitda down 9% to Rs 535.64 crore versus Rs 591.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 625 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12% versus 14.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%).
Net profit down 19% to Rs 330.71 crore versus Rs 410.48 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 365 crore).
