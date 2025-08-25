GST Reform Impact: Equity Markets Cheer, Bond Markets Tumble On Fiscal Concerns, Likely Rate Cut Delay

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the government would rationalise Goods and Services Tax rates to ease the the indirect tax burden. While equity markets cheered the move, debt market participants grew wary, citing concerns over a possible delay in rate cuts and rising fiscal risks.

On Aug 18, in the trade session post-GST reforms announcement, the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 1.59% to 25,022 during the session. It ended 1% higher at 24,876.95.

Last week, the index clocked its best winning streak since April, driven by optimism about an uptick in consumption.