Garden Reach Share Price Up Over 4% After $62.4 Million Deal With Carsten Rehder

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.'s share price was up over 4% during trade so far, after the company entered an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler Und Reederei GmbH & Co KG for the construction of hybrid multi-purpose vessels worth $62.4 million.

The stock has also being traded in high volumes as the stock is trading nearly 400 times higher than its 30-day average volume according to Bloomberg data.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers' net profit surged more than 37% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company's profit surged to Rs 120 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26 as compared to Rs 87.2 crore in the same period last year.

The company also reported a 29.7% uptick in its revenue to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 1,010 crore in the previous year. The Ebitda of the company also rose to 98.9% to Rs 112 crore, versus Rs 56.3 crore. The Ebitda margin also expanded to 8.5%, compared to 5.6% in the previous year.