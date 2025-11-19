Groww Share Price Hits Lower Circuit After Surging Nearly 40% In Previous Session

Groww's parent, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. share price snapped its six-day gaining streak on Wednesday. The stock has been on gaining spree since it was listed on Nov 12.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures had round 30,84,721 shares in auction on Tuesday. Even, short sellers were getting trapped here.

The discount broker's share price swelled 89% compared to issue price of Rs

The daily average volume of Groww was at 51.3 crore. The total delivery volumes so far 61 crore shares versus 66 crore shares offered in the initial public offer. This implied that nearly all freely traded shares have changed hands multiple times.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, will use funds raised in the IPO fresh issue to expand margin trading, unsecured lending, wealth management, and possibly inorganic growth, as per offer documents. The IPO is structured as a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale by existing shareholders.