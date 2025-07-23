'Growth Engines For Indian Market': D-Street Expert Bets Big On New-Age Stocks After Eternal's Robust Q1 Show

The Indian stock market's attention is on the ongoing quarterly earnings, which slowed lately after some traction from banking stocks. Market analysts believe that the upside in the first quarter earnings will be the critical point to sustain the current premium valuations.

On Tuesday, action was concentrated in select outperformers. Eternal rallied 15%, buoyed by sustained post-result momentum, while Info Edge gained 4%, riding the positive spillover from Eternal’s valuation surge.

D-Street experts say that continued profit booking by the foreign investors exerts downward pressure, while steady inflows from domestic investors could support a range-bound movement with a positive bias towards Q1 results and the India-US trade deal.

In the current market scenario, Abhay Agarwal, Managing Director, Piper Serica Advisors, told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview that smaller companies across sectors will report better earnings results compared to the larger industry leaders in the ongoing results season.

Agarwal said he will go overweight on new-age internet stocks (Eternal, Paytm, Swiggy, CarTrade, among others) and believes the companies will see good earnings results in Q1 FY26. He added that he is positive about banks and also prefers private over public sector banks.