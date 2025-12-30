Defence Capex Super-Cycle? Brokerages See DAC’s Mega Approval Benefit HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock And These Stocks

In the wake of the India's Defence Acquisition Council approving a mega Rs 79,000 spending outlay on Monday, brokerages such as Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal and Antique have highlighted a sharp surge in defence capital authorisations—now touching Rs 3.3 lakh crore for FY26 and outpacing previous years.

Brokerages expect strong order flows and structural growth for defence PSUs and select private players and have picked key stocks that are poised to benefit.

In its latest note, Goldman Sachs has highlighted that DAC's defence spends for FY26 so far stands at Rs 3.3 lakh crore, which has already surpassed FY25's tally of Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

But most importantly, the brokerage has picked a key set of winners from the most recent DAC approval.