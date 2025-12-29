DAC's Massive Rs 80,000 Crore Defence Boost — BEL To HAL, Here Are The Main Beneficiaries
Here, we will take a look at some of the top defence items that were mentioned in the DAC notification, and the companies that manufacture them.
The Defence Acquisition Council has approved a massive Rs 80,000 crore stimulus for the procurement of defence items for Indian navy.
The Rs 80,000 crore outlay, which is consistent with DAC's annual spending spree on defence items, could serve as a boon for many listed players in Indian defence sector.
Loiter Munition System
Loiter munition systems provide precision strike capability by combining surveillance and attack in a single platform. Designed to hover over target areas, they allow operators to identify, track, and engage threats in real time.
These systems are primarily made by Solar Industries, through the Nagastra loitering munition
Low-Level Light-Weight Radars
Low Level Light Weight Radars detect low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones, strengthening tactical air defence and improving early warning against emerging asymmetric aerial threats.
BEL and L&T are the big Indian industrial producers
Guided Rockets for Pinaka
Guided Pinaka rockets enhance range and accuracy, enabling precision strikes on high-value targets while reducing collateral damage and improving battlefield effectiveness.
The actual rounds are primarily produced by EEL and MIL, under DRDO design, integrated into launcher systems from Tata and L&T.
Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II
This system detects, tracks and neutralises hostile drones using sensors, radars and jammers, protecting military bases and critical infrastructure from unmanned aerial threats.
Bharat Electronics Limited produces multiple counter-drone systems while Zen Tech specialises in anti-drone systems.
Navy BP Tugs
Navy BP tugs are high-power harbour vessels used to safely manoeuvre warships during berthing, unberthing and port operations.
Cochin Shipyard and GRSE are potential beneficiaries as they have built Navy tugs in the past.
HF SDR Manpack
HF SDR Manpack radios provide secure, long-range voice and data communication for soldiers, ensuring reliable connectivity in remote, hostile and communication-denied environments.
BEL is the primary vendor for military SDRs, including HF/VHF/UHF manpacks.
Auto Take-off Landing Recording System
This system records and analyses aircraft data during automated take-off and landing, supporting pilot training, safety reviews and performance assessments.
BEL and Data Patterns are the main vendors for this system.
Astra Mk-II BVRAAM
Astra Mk-II is an indigenous beyond-visual-range missile with improved range and guidance, enhancing air combat capability against hostile aircraft.
Bharat Dynamics is the primary production agency for Astra missiles (Mk‑I and Mk‑II).
Full Mission Simulator – Tejas
The Tejas full mission simulator recreates real combat scenarios for pilot training, improving readiness while reducing flying hours and operational costs.
Zen Technologies and Data Patterns are involved in this business.