Goldman Sachs Sees Export Headwinds For Industrials In Q2FY26; Cuts Dixon To ‘Sell’

Goldman Sachs has flagged early signs of export weakness emerging in Q2FY26, even as domestic demand, particularly in the Cables and Wires segment, continues to hold strong. The brokerage maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on KEI Industries Ltd., a ‘Sell’ on Dixon Technologies, and remains ‘Neutral’ on Polycab India Ltd.

"We think domestic demand remains strong for C&W. Copper and aluminum prices had seen some correction in first half of July, however since then, there was a steady increase in prices through the quarter which may have offset some de-stocking in July. However, after a strong Q1 and slowing exports, we expect some moderation in the growth rates seen in the previous quarter," the brokerage noted.