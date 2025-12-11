Gold Vs Silver: Precious Metals Shine After US Fed's 25 Bps Rate Cut—What Should You Bet On?

Gold Vs Silver: The yellow metal reversed course to rise in the previous session after the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut, though uncertainty over next year’s policy outlook persisted, while silver hit an all-time peak. Lower interest rates raise the appeal of non-yielding assets to investors.

The initial market reaction to the widely expected interest rate cut was negative, reflecting a lack of consensus about the decision and a lack of clear guidance for next year. The US Fed had also announced a bond-buying programme to smooth stains in the money markets, which provided a boost to gold and silver, according to analysts at Julius Baer.

"With bullion already at record highs, this policy shift adds momentum to the rally, as investors seek safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures," said Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.