US Fed Meeting Key Highlights: Jerome Powell Hints Being Close To A Pause After Third Rate Cut In 2025

Federal Open Market Committee lowered the benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to a target range of 3.5%-3.75%.

Nine of the 12 FOMC members voted to cut rates by 25 basis points. Two voted to keep the rate unchanged and one called for 50 bps cut.

The Fed's Dot plot of rate projections shows the median official expected to lower rates by a quarter-point in 2026 and another quarter-point in 2027, the same as they projected in September.

Median inflation rate projected at 2.4% by end of 2026, down slightly from 2.6% forecast in September.

Median US GDP growth of 2.3% in 2026, compared with 1.8% previously.

Powell said the inflationary impact of Trump tariffs is expected to ease in the second half of 2026, with the first quarter likely marking the peak effect.

The Fed is now "within a range of plausible estimates of neutral, and leave us well-positioned to determine the extent and timing of additional adjustments" to rates, Powell said, indicating that FOMC may hit pause on further cuts in the next meeting during January 27-28.

"In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment, to the downside. A challenging situation," Powell said.