Gold Prices Rise, Spot Silver Near Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India rose to Rs 1,30,430 and silver was up at Rs 1,81,850 on Thursday, according to the India Bullion Association as of 7:15 a.m. However, silver in the spot market was near its record high after hitting another record high in the previous session.

This comes after US payroll data reinforced hope that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in its final policy meeting of the year.

Spot gold also rose on Thursday trading near $4,250 an ounce. Despite the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.