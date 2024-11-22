Gold Price Nears $2,700-Mark, MCX Rate Crosses Rs 77,400 As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

Gold prices, which were hammered following the US presidential election, continued their recovery on Friday in the wake of fresh escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The precious metal edged closer to the $2,700-mark—a level last seen on Nov. 5, before Donald Trump's victory in the electoral race to the White House.

Spot gold was trading 1.03% higher at $2,696.35 an ounce at 8:15 a.m. (GMT). On the Comex, the US gold futures rose 0.89% to $2,698.7 per ounce.

The Indian gold futures also surged in view of the global headwinds, with the December contracts rising by 0.91% to trade at Rs 77,410 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange at 1:47 p.m.

In the Indian retail market, 24-karat gold was trading 0.6% higher at Rs 77,406 per 10 gram, according to the India Bullion Jewellers Association Ltd.

The fresh climb in gold comes a day after Ukraine accused Russia of using a "new kind" of missile against its forces. The missile, which had all the parameters of an intercontinental ballistic missile, targeted the city of Dnipro, according to Ukrainian officials.

This came a couple of days after the Ukrainian forces reportedly used the US-made Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missiles to strike Russia near a border region. Russia, in retaliation to the alleged use of ATACMS missile, warned of a possible nuclear response if Kyiv continues to use advanced western missiles against it.