Russia’s War Against Ukraine Enters A Dangerous New Chapter

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading for more weapons to strengthen his hand, the Biden administration is sending Kyiv as much aid as possible before it leaves office, and Germany’s Olaf Scholz called Putin last week to sound him out on talks. The Russian leader showed no interest in compromise, Scholz reported.

“The current situation offers Putin a significant temptation to escalate,” Tatyana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said in a post on X. Such a move would allow both Putin and Trump to blame Biden for the spiraling conflict and serve as a premise for direct talks, she said.

“This marks an extraordinarily dangerous juncture,” she added, since Putin may be trying to convince Western leaders they have to choose between a nuclear conflict or a settlement on Russia’s terms.

The news sent investors into some of the world’s safest assets. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell as much as seven basis points, while the rate on equivalent German securities dropped 11 basis points. The moves also spread to the currency market, lifting the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Still, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sought to calm worries about a nuclear escalation, even as he accused the West of escalating the conflict. “We are strongly in favor of doing everything not to allow nuclear war to happen,” he said at the G-20. “A nuclear weapon is first and foremost a weapon to prevent any nuclear war.”

But Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who spoke with Putin last month, warned that if Moscow is threatened “he won’t hesitate for a second — he will use nuclear weapons.” The Russian leader wouldn’t seek nuclear confrontation now, though, as his forces are doing well on the battlefield, Vucic said in Belgrade on Tuesday.

The US signaled it wouldn’t adjust its nuclear posture in response to Russia’s decision to change its doctrine. A National Security Council spokesperson, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the move wasn’t a surprise.

The attack came as Biden and Scholz were gathered with other Group of 20 leaders at a summit in Rio de Janeiro where maneuvering over Russia’s war has been one of the major points of contention.

The host, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, has tried to shut down debates over the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza in order to focus on climate change and poverty. But his heavy-handed and, at times, chaotic management of the meeting has left many other leaders ill-tempered.

Adding to the sense of unease, two undersea data cables were damaged in the Baltic near the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad Monday. Governments in the region have repeatedly reported cyber attacks, disinformation and incursions by Russian jets and have warned that they will be under threat if Putin secures victory in Ukraine. The Swedish police said it started a probe into the cable breaches as possible sabotage.

“Something is going on there,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.