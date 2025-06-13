Gold Hits All-Time High, Crosses Rs 1 Lakh-Mark Amid Israel Strike On Iran

On Friday, Indian gold glistened the brightest as the precious commodity crossed the Rs 1 lakh-mark to hit a record high of Rs 1,00,350 per 10 gm, according to the Indian Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, international gold futures have hit a nearly two-month high following the airstrike launched by Israel on Iran which has triggered a rally in safe haven assets like gold.

Gold futures climbed as high as $3,438.3, compared to $3,400.8 on April 22.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in a major escalation in the standoff over Tehran’s atomic programme that risks sparking a new war in the Middle East.

Explosions were heard in Tehran, according to local media. Iran had previously vowed to respond to any attack.