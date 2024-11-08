Gold Price Falls Again After China's Underwhelming Stimulus, Analysts Share Key Levels

Gold price, hammered following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, fell again on Friday after China's $1.4-trillion fiscal stimulus was not seen as enough to mark an economic turnaround.

Spot gold had shed more than $100 an ounce in the two days following Trump's win, and Indian gold futures lost over Rs 3,000 per 10 grammes in the same period. However, the rates marginally recovered late on Nov. 7, as the US Federal Reserve slashed the interest rates by 25 basis points.

"Gold prices have slipped again today following a brief recovery after the Fed's 25-basis-point rate cut, with market sentiment dampened by China’s lower-than-anticipated stimulus package," said Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd. "The limited economic support from China has heightened concerns about demand recovery, putting renewed pressure on gold."

Following China's stimulus announcement, spot gold plunged 1% to hit a low of $2,680 an ounce, whereas the US gold futures slid by 0.7% to a low of $2,687.3 on the Comex.

Indian gold futures also edged lower, with the December contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange declining by 0.5% to Rs 77,025 per 10 grammes.

In the retail market, gold rate stood at Rs 77,382, down by around Rs 100 as compared to the price prevailing in the morning trade, according to the rate card shared by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd.