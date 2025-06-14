Gold Hits All-Time High: What Happens Next? A Look At Impact Of Past Geopolitical Events

As fresh geopolitical tensions erupted on Friday following an escalation between Israel and Iran, gold prices have crossed Rs 1 lakh per 10 gram (24-karat) mark again, reaching an all-time high. Gold price surged to Rs 1,00,350 per 10 gram in India on Friday, according to the Indian Bullion Association.

Spot gold price advanced 0.9% to $3,383.22 an ounce on June 12, reaching its highest level in a week since June 5, amid the escalating tension between Iran and Israel, according to a Reuters report.

The yellow metal, considered a safe haven asset during uncertain periods, touched the Rs 1 lakh mark for the first time in April.

Since then, the market cooled somewhat, experiencing minor dips as the uncertainties triggered by US tariffs and geopolitical tensions began to ease. However, after Israel launched strikes on Iran on Friday, the yellow metal is in the spotlight again.