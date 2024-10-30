Godavari Biorefineries Share Price Debuts At 12% Discount Over IPO Price

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.'s shares listed at Rs 308 on the NSE on Wednesday, a discount of 12.5% over its issue price of Rs 352. It opened at Rs 310.55 on the BSE, a discount of 11.78%.

The IPO was subscribed 1.83 times on its third and final day. It consists of a fresh issue of 92 lakh shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of 65 lakh shares worth Rs 229.8 crore.

The IPO witnessed solid demand across segments, with qualified institutional buyers (2.76 times), followed by retail investors (1.71 times) and non-institutional investors bidding 0.90 times the offer.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 166.4 crore from anchor investors.