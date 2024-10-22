Godavari Biorefineries Raises Rs 166 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

ICICI Prudential, HDFC, Whiteoak Capital and Edelweiss Fund House were among the top fund houses in this category. Equirus Capital Pvt. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The company will launch on Wednesday its Rs 554.8-crore IPO, which is a combination of a fresh issue of 92 lakh shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of 65 lakh shares worth Rs 229.8 crore.

It has set a price band of Rs 334 to Rs 352 per share for its three-day IPO. The minimum application lot size is 42 shares. The offer, which concludes on Friday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The management of Godavari Biorefineries told NDTV Profit that the company primarily plans to retire Rs 240-crore debt with the fresh proceeds from the IPO. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Established in 1956, Godavari Biorefineries works in conversion of biomass into food, biofuels and chemicals. The company manufactures ethanol-based chemicals, with a product portfolio of bio-based chemicals, sugar, various grades of ethanol and power.