US Stocks Rise As Soft Inflation Sinks Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

US inflation remained muted in May, another sign that tariffs have yet to result in higher prices for consumers and businesses. The producer price index rose 0.1% from a month earlier, compared with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists that called for a 0.2% increase.

“For the second day in a row, inflation data came in lower than expected, and this gives the Fed room to sit on their hands,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “As long as inflation isn’t increasing – or even better, is decreasing – the Fed can be patient and wait for more information on how the new tariffs and trade negotiations are going to impact the price stability part of their dual mandate later this year.”

In addition, because the jobs market has been holding up, the Fed doesn’t need to rush to the rescue of labor and cut to support the full employment part of their dual mandate, Zaccarelli added. A separate reading showed recurring jobless claims hit the highest since 2021. However, the report covers periods that included Memorial Day and the start of summer school breaks in some states, which tends to make the data more volatile.