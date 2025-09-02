Oil Drifts As Traders Wait For OPEC+ And Next US Move On Russia

Oil drifted as traders waited for fresh catalysts to move prices out of what’s been a relatively narrow band, with attention on an upcoming OPEC+ meeting and US moves on Russian supplies.

Brent traded above $68 a barrel after the November contract gained 1% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate was near $65. OPEC+ will hold a meeting this weekend to decide on output for October, and market watchers are divided over the likely outcome between no change and a modest rise.

Supplies are also in focus amid US efforts to pressure Moscow to make peace in Ukraine by targeting India, a top importer of its crude. New Delhi has rejected that initiative, with a cordial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Separately, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would look at Russian sanctions this week.