Global Chipmakers Add $200 Billion In Record Rally On AI Frenzy

Global chipmakers saw their market value soar as investors rushed to get exposure to artificial intelligence, the latest sign of a frenetic bull run that is pushing tech stocks to all-time highs.

The sector is being swept up by a wave of good news from AI companies, including ChatGPT-owner OpenAI’s record $500 billion valuation on an employee share sale and its pacts with a group of South Korean chipmakers, as well as a report that Intel Corp. is in talks to add Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as a customer.

The bullishness has pushed the combined market capitalization of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index and a gauge tracking Asia chip stocks up by just over $200 billion in the latest session, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Korean chip stocks were among the biggest gainers on Thursday, surging on the OpenAI deal and sending the Kospi Index to a record high. Shares of SK Hynix Inc. jumped 10%, while Samsung Electronics Co. advanced 3.5%.