⁠GK Energy Shares To List Soon; Check Price Prediction Based On Latest GMP

Shares of GK Energy will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26. Share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on September 24. The transfer of shares to successful bidders and refunds for non-allottees were completed on September 25.

GK Energy’s IPO was open for subscription from September 19 to 23 and saw strong demand. On the final day of bidding, the issue was oversubscribed 89.62 times, with bids for 1,98,77,78,982 shares against the 2,21,80,828 shares on offer.



The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 186.29 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category saw 122.73 times subscription. Retail investors booked their quota 20.79 times.

Ahead of the listing, bidders are closely monitoring the grey market premium of the GK Energy IPO.