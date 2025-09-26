GK Energy Shares To List Soon; Check Price Prediction Based On Latest GMP
Despite a strong demand, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has declined since the IPO opened for subscription on September 19.
Shares of GK Energy will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26. Share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on September 24. The transfer of shares to successful bidders and refunds for non-allottees were completed on September 25.
GK Energy’s IPO was open for subscription from September 19 to 23 and saw strong demand. On the final day of bidding, the issue was oversubscribed 89.62 times, with bids for 1,98,77,78,982 shares against the 2,21,80,828 shares on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 186.29 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category saw 122.73 times subscription. Retail investors booked their quota 20.79 times.
Ahead of the listing, bidders are closely monitoring the grey market premium of the GK Energy IPO.
GK Energy IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the GK Energy IPO was Rs 18 as of 8.00 am on September 26. With a price band of Rs 153, the estimated listing price is pegged at Rs 171, factoring in the GMP. This implies an expected gain of around 11.76% per share on listing.
This means the shares of GK Energy Ltd. are expected to list on BSE and NSE at Rs 171 per share, indicating a premium of up to 12%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
GK Energy IPO Key Details
GK Energy IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 464.26 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 42 lakh shares worth Rs 64.26 crore.
The price band was set between Rs 145 and Rs 153 per share.
The application lot size was 98 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,994.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.
Use Of Proceeds
GK Energy intends to use the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to support its long-term working capital requirements. Additionally, a portion of the funds has been earmarked for general corporate purposes.
About GK Energy Ltd
GK Energy Ltd., incorporated in 2008, provides engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under the Central Government’s PM-KUSUM Scheme. The company offers farmers a complete single-source solution covering survey, design, supply, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of these systems.
GK Energy sources solar panels, pumps, and other components from specialised vendors under its own brand. As of August 2025, the company has 12 warehouses across three states.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.