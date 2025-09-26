GK Energy Lists At 12% Premium Over IPO Price

The latest grey market premium for the GK Energy IPO was Rs 18 per share, indicating a listing price of Rs 171 apiece and a premium of 12%, as per Investorgain.

The initial public offering of GK Energy was oversubscribed 89.62 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 23. According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 1,98,77,78,982 shares (Rs 30,413 crore) against 2,21,80,828 offered (Rs 464.26 crore).

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 186.29 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 122.73 times. Retail investors booked their quota 20.79 times.

The price band for the GK Energy IPO was set between Rs 145 and Rs 153 per share. It was a book build issue worth Rs 464.26 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares amounting to Rs 64.26 crore.