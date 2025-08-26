Gem Aromatics Share Price: Stock Makes Lacklustre Debut After IPO, Lists At 2.5% Premium

Gem Aromatics Ltd. made a laskluster debut on the stock market on Tuesday, with shares listing at a premium of just 2.5% over its IPO price. The share price opened at Rs 333.1 apiece on the NSE and Rs 325 on the BSE. The IPO issue price was Rs 325.

In the run-up to the listing, the IPO’s grey market premium signaled expectations of healthy gains for investors.

The initial public offering of Gem Aromatics was open for subscription from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. The allotment of shares was finalised on August 22.

The Gem Aromatics IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 451.25 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares worth Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 85 lakh shares worth Rs 276.25 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share.