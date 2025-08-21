Gem Aromatics IPO Updates: Check Day Three Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Gem Aromatics IPO: Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s initial public offer has been subscribed 30.27 times on the final day. The IPO was subscribed 3.22 times on day two. It is a book-built issue worth Rs 451.25 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares, totalling Rs 175 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 276.25 crore.