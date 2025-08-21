Business NewsIPOsGem Aromatics IPO Updates: Check Day Three Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details
Gem Aromatics IPO Updates: Check Day Three Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Gem Aromatics intends to fulfill prepayment or repayment for all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings.

21 Aug 2025, 11:59 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Gem Aromatics IPO Live Updates
Gem Aromatics IPO Live Updates: Gem Aromatics intends to fulfill prepayment or repayment for all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings (Source: Gem Aromatics website)
Gem Aromatics IPO: Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s initial public offer has been subscribed 30.27 times on the final day. The IPO was subscribed 3.22 times on day two. It is a book-built issue worth Rs 451.25 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares, totalling Rs 175 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 276.25 crore.

Gem Aromatics IPO Details 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 1.39 crore shares

  • Fresh issue: Rs 175 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Gem Aromatics IPO Objectives

Gem Aromatics intends to fulfill prepayment or repayment for all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings. The company will also use proceeds for general corporate purpose.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP 

Grey Market Premium for Gem Aromatics is at Rs 28 as of 7:00 p.m., as per details on Investorgain website. According to GMP, Gem Aromatics is expected to list at Rs 353 apiece, which implied 8.6% premium over issue price.

Gem Aromatics IPO Subscription 

Gem Aromatics IPO was subscribed 30.27 times as of 7:00 p.m., on Thursday.

  • Qualified Institutions: 55.28 times

  • Non-Institutional Buyers: 45.06 times

  • Retail Investors: 10.31 times.

