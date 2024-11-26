GE Vernova Share Price Crashes 5% On Offer-For-Sale Launch: Good Buy For Retail Investors?

Share price of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., a power transmission and distribution solution provider, crashed by 5% to hit the lower circuit on Tuesday, after promoter Grid Equipments Pvt. launched an offer-for-sale to divest up to 8.38% stake in the company.

The slide in share price raised the question of whether retail investors—for whom the OFS will open on Wednesday—should aim to mop up the company's stock.

"This is definitely a 'buy' for retail investors, given the kind of momentum which the power sector has seen in recent period. Retail investors will try to buy the shares through the OFS and hold it on a long-term basis," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt.

The 5% slide in GE Vernova's stock, after the OFS was launched for non-retail investors at the opening bell, took the scrip's price to Rs 1,823.5 apiece on the NSE.

The floor price fixed for the OFS, at Rs 1,550 per share, is still 2.8% lower than the stock's current market price.