GE Vernova Share Price Hits Lower Circuit After Promoter Launches Offer-For-Sale To Divest Stake

Share price of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. plunged 5% to hit the lower circuit on Tuesday, after promoter Grid Equipments Pvt. launched an offer-for-sale to divest up to 8.38% stake in the company.

The OFS launched by Grid Equipments Pvt. is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday. The offer will be open for retail investors, along with unallotted non-retail investors, on the second day.

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed as Rs 1,550 per share, which is 15% lower as compared to GE Vernova's current market price.

The base offer size is of 1.4 crore shares, equivalent to 5.47% stake in the company. The promoter entity can also offer an additional 74.51 lakh shares, or 2.91% stake through the greenshoe option. This takes the overall OFS size to 2.14 crore shares or 8.38% stake.

A total of 10% of the offer has been reserved for retail investors, according to a regulatory filing. Retail investors would be considered as individuals who place bids of total value not exceeding Rs 2 lakh.

Among non-retail investors, a minimum of 25% of the OFS shares have been reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, subject to receipt of valid bids at or above the floor price, the filing added.