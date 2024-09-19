GE T&D Shares Locked In Lower Circuit As Promoters To Sell 11.7% Stake

Shares of GE T&D India Ltd. were locked in the lower circuit after the company announced that its promoters Grid Equipments Pvt. and GE Grid Alliance BV will sell 11.7% stake in the company, through offer for sale with a greenshoe option of 3.9%.

As of quarter ended June 2024, the promoters held a combined stake of 75% in the company. The floor price of the offer shall be Rs 1,400 per share, according to an exchange filing. It will take place on Sept. 19, for non-retail investors and for retail investors it will open on Sept. 20.