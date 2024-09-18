GE T&D Promoters To Sell 11.7% Stake Via Offer For Sale

GE T&D India Ltd. promoters Grid Equipments Pvt. and GE Grid Alliance BV will sell up to 3 crore equity shares or a 11.7% stake in the company, through an offer for sale on Thursday and Friday. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 1,400 per share, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The OFS also includes an oversubscription option of 3.9%, allowing an additional sale of 1 crore shares. The offer opens on Thursday for non-retail investors, while Friday will also include retail investors and non-retail bidders carrying forward unallotted bids.