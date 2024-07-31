GAIL Shares Surge To Record After Strong Q1 Results

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. surged over 5% to an all-time high on Tuesday as its consolidated net profit jumped 78% in the first quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The company had two block deals during the market pre-open, with 1.4 million and 1.14 million shares changing hands, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The rise in profit was mainly on account of increased gas-transmission volume, domestic natural gas marketing volume, and improved natural gas marketing margin, it said.

The company has incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,659 crore during the quarter, which is about 21% of the target of Rs 8,044 crore for the current fiscal. The capex was mainly spent on pipelines, petrochemicals, and equity to joint ventures, according to Chairperson Sandeep Gupta.

GAIL has advanced its net-zero-carbon target for Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions to 2035 from 2040, he said. Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas emissions from controlled or owned sources, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions from electricity, steam, heat or cooling purchases.