GAIL Q1 Results: Profit Rises 77%, Beats Estimates

GAIL (India) Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 77.5% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The integrated natural gas company's net profit increased to Rs 3,183 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 2,148.5 crore.

The rise in net profit was mainly on account of increased gas transmission volume, domestic natural gas marketing volume, and improved natural gas marketing margin, the company said.