Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In October 2025: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On THESE Days
October Market Holidays: Both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will remain closed for a total of 11 days in October, including Saturdays and Sundays.
Festivals and observances are the hallmark of October. The month features several major celebrations like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali, alongside other events of national significance such as Gandhi Jayanti.
The stock market will have three trading holidays in October, with a special Muhurat trading session held during Diwali. As per the official trading holiday calendar, both BSE and NSE will remain closed for a total of 11 days, including Saturdays and Sundays.
Stock Market Holidays In October 2025
BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on the following weekdays in October:
Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra
Oct. 21: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)
Oct. 22: Diwali Balipratipada
The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives will also be closed for three days.
Muhurat Trading 2025
While October 21 is a trading holiday, a special, symbolic one-hour muhurat trading session will take place on this date. The trading session will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., with the trade modification deadline set at 2:55 p.m.
In its circular issued on Sept. 22, the NSE said, "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations."
Muhurat trading is a one-hour symbolic trading session held every year on Diwali to commemorate the start of a new Samvat year in the Hindu calendar. This year's session will mark the start of Samvat 2082.
This year's Muhurat trading will take place in the afternoon. During this period, trading will be open in equities, currency derivatives, commodities derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), all within the same time window.
Other Upcoming Holidays In 2025
November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25: Christmas
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.