Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In October 2025: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On THESE Days

While October 21 is a trading holiday, a special, symbolic one-hour muhurat trading session will take place on this date. The trading session will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., with the trade modification deadline set at 2:55 p.m.



In its circular issued on Sept. 22, the NSE said, "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations."

Muhurat trading is a one-hour symbolic trading session held every year on Diwali to commemorate the start of a new Samvat year in the Hindu calendar. This year's session will mark the start of Samvat 2082.

This year's Muhurat trading will take place in the afternoon. During this period, trading will be open in equities, currency derivatives, commodities derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), all within the same time window.