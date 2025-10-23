From Mazagon Dock To BHEL: Defence Stocks Likely To Benefit From Govt's Rs 79,000-Crore Arms Push

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Products Ltd., BEML Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. will be in focus after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved arms acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 79,000 crore, according to Elara Securities.

The approvals come as part of the government’s continued emphasis on “Aatmanirbharta” in defence, with the majority of contracts expected to be awarded to domestic firms across land, naval, and air platforms.

According to the brokerage, Bharat Dynamics is among the key beneficiaries as the government approved Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS) — a next-generation anti-tank guided missile platform expected to significantly improve armoured warfare capability.

With an estimated project size of around Rs 2,000 crore, Bharat Dynamics will be in focus due to its role as the principal manufacturer of guided missile systems for the armed forces.

The armed forces will also procure the Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), aimed at enhancing electronic warfare and intelligence capabilities. Bharat Electronics and Astra Microwave are expected to gain from this project, given their expertise in radar and electronic intelligence systems, as per Elara.