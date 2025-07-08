FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Foreign portfolio investors turned sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a single buying session. Overseas investors net sold shares worth Rs 26.1 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day and bought equities worth Rs 1,366.8 crore, the data showed.
The FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,043 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per NSDL data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 75,858 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green on Tuesday even as many traders remained on the sidelines awaiting clarity on US and India trade deal. Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd. were top contributors to the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The Nifty 50 ended 61.20 points or 0.24% higher at 25,522.50, and the BSE Sensex closed 270.01 points or 0.32% higher at 83,712.51.