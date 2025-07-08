FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Foreign portfolio investors turned sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a single buying session. Overseas investors net sold shares worth Rs 26.1 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day and bought equities worth Rs 1,366.8 crore, the data showed.

The FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,043 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per NSDL data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 75,858 crore.