FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Day, Offload Shares Worth Rs 3,472 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers of Indian shares for a second straight day on Thursday, despite the benchmark Nifty clocking in the best winning streak since April 2025 and ending in gains for a seventh straight session.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,472.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The DIIs stayed net buyers for the 13th session and bought stakes worth Rs 4,046.5 crore. In the first week of September, the FPIs sold stakes worth Rs 17,873.1 crore.

So far in September, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 7,368 crore, according to NSDL, while in the entire year they have offloaded stakes worth 1,38,003 crore.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, the FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

As far as the Indian markets are concerned, the Nifty extended its rally for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday, making it the best rally of gains since April 2025, while the Sensex closed in the green with little change.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 32.4 points or 0.13% higher at 25,005.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 123.58 points or 0.15% up at 81,548.73. The Nifty rose as much as 0.26% during the day to 25,005.50, while the Sensex was up 0.27% to 81642.22.

Eleven out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty Oil & Gas, Media and Energy leading the gains. The Nifty IT, Auto and Defence ended in the red.

Although, on the downside, the Indian rupee settled at a record closing low of 88.44 against the US dollar on Thursday, in line with the weakness in its Asian peers on the back of buying by importers and banks, three treasury officials said.