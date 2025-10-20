FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Straight Session On Diwali
The FPIs have bought stakes worth Rs 7,362 crore so far in October.
The foreign portfolio investors on Monday stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the third straight session. FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 790.45 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 2,485.46 crore.
The FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 309 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in 2025, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore, according to NSDL.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June
FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.
The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.
The benchmark indices gained for the fourth straight day with Nifty closing above the 25,800 mark. Reliance Industries and Cipla are the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index, with a gain of over 3% for the day. The sectors ended on a positive note barring Nifty Auto and financial services.