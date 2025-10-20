FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Straight Session On Diwali

FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.

The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.

The benchmark indices gained for the fourth straight day with Nifty closing above the 25,800 mark. Reliance Industries and Cipla are the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index, with a gain of over 3% for the day. The sectors ended on a positive note barring Nifty Auto and financial services.