FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Second Session As Nifty, Sensex Extend Decline

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday turned net sellers of Indian shares for the second consecutive day, after being buyers for four sessions. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,509 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 3,661 crore.

In the last week, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 2,975.33 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 240 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 4,518 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.

The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.

The benchmark indices decline for the second session, slightly underperforming in comparison to the broader market indices. The Nifty 50 index closed near 25,100 and all sectoral indices fell in trade. The Nifty 50 ended 0.32% down at 25,145.50 and Sensex closed 0.36% lower at 82,029.98 on Tuesday. The Nifty at its day's highs traded 0.33% higher at 25,310.35, while the Sensex was up 0.30% to 82,573.37.

Dr Reddy's Labs and Bharat Electronics fell the most in the Nifty, while the Nifty PSU Banks index fell over 1.5% for the day, emerging as the top sectoral loser.