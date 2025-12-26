FPIs Continue Selloff, Offload Over Rs 300 Crore Worth Of Equities

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth day in a row on Friday as they offloaded stocks worth Rs 317.56 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange of India.

On Wednesday, they had sold shares worth Rs 1,721.3 crore while on Tuesday they offloaded Rs 1,794.8 crore worth of equities. On Monday, they had broken their three-day purchasing streak and sold Indian equities worth Rs 457 crore.

The year 2025 has marked a major exodus of FPIs from the Indian market, with analysts attributing the exit to the decline in rupee's value.

Year-to-date, the foreign investors have net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1.58 lakh crore, as per the data provided by the National Securities Data Ltd. The sell-off sharpened in August, with FPIs selling over Rs 35,000-crore shares.

So far in December, the overseas investors have sold close to Rs 15,000 crore worth of Indian equities. In comparison, the net selling stood at Rs 3,765 crore in November, whereas they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,610 crore in October.

In stark contrast to this, domestic institutional investors extended their buying spree further. The DIIs, who have been net buyers for over 40 sessions, mopped up equities worth Rs 1,772.56 on Friday.