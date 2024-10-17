FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Fourteenth Consecutive Session

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 18h straight session.

The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 7,421.4 crore, the highest this week, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,979.8 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,500.3 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,900 crore.