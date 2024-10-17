Nifty, Sensex End Near Two-Month Low; Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance Top Losers: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices extended losses for the third straight session to record their lowest closing in nearly two months on Thursday as some of the quarterly results of key companies failed to impress the market.

Investors now will assess the quarterly results of heavyweight IT companies, including Wipro and Infosys, to be announced later in the day, as well as those of Axis Bank for direction.

Additionally, on Friday markets will also react to a slew of economic data and events in the US and Europe, such as the ECB's monetary policy decision, US retail sales, and US unemployment claims.

At close, Nifty fell 0.89% or 221.45 points, to 24749.8 and Sensex ended 0.6% or 494.75 points, lower at 81006.61. Intraday, the Nifty fell 0.97%, and the Sensex fell 0.7%.

The Nifty finally broke its range of 24,920-25,200, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. A break below 24,750 will drag the Nifty towards 24,430, and in the case of a reversal, 24,950 will be considered as immediate support," he said.