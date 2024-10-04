Focus On Asset Allocation Instead Of Market Correction, Says ICICI Prudential's Anand Shah

So Anand, you know, let's assume at the moment that we do, in fact, see not a deep correction as 20%, maybe about five-six% on the benchmarks. Naturally, your broader markets will see, in that case, about a 15 to 20% correction. These are all assumptions, but there will always be companies out there, or rather sectors out there for now, that are on the trend of giving you a growth rate of around 15 to 20%. What are those areas that either you'd want to remain invested in or that you potentially see better prices available, and then you'd want to perhaps park your funds?hich sectors are you currently monitoring closely? What are those areas that you are keeping an eye on right now?

Anand Shah: Sure. So before I come to this, I think one more additional data point would be good to see that when we were looking at this number, sometime in the third week of September, when the market touched new highs, there were only 95 stocks out of Nifty 500, which were within 5% of the all-time high. So the market's already correcting internally. We have more than 250 stocks in the Nifty 500, which are more than 10% down. Some of the stocks are down more than 30% and many of the sectors, like PSU Banks and others, have peaked way back in June. They have not touched new highs. So I think the market is, in a way, also correcting while it's touching new highs internally. Coming back to what we like today in the market, we still like manufacturing, again, more bottom-up. As I said, the inefficiencies at the sector level, at the market level, are not very high to say that I like this sector. Barring banking, where both private banks and PSU banks, after the near-term consolidation and underperformance to the market, look broadly okay. But beyond banking, when we go into other sectors, there will be more bottom-up. We like space, like manufacturing and allied businesses, be it capital goods, be it power utilities, T&D, or transmission. I think everywhere we are seeing bottom-up opportunities to still participate in growth. Within consumption, we've been underweight products but the services. So I think there's a clear trend, and that's seen globally, that as per capita income moves, the consumption pattern moves from products to services.