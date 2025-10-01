FMCG's October Jinx: Can Festive Demand, GST Reset Turn The Tide?

The Nifty FMCG index has fallen every October since 2020. Over the last 10 years, it managed gains in the month only three times, according to data compiled by NDTV Profit from Bloomberg.

In 2025 so far, the index has lagged the broader NSE Nifty 50, slipping 3.7% while the benchmark rose 4.1%. The sharpest declines came from Varun Beverages Ltd., which declined 30.5%. That was followed by United Spirits Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. and ITC Ltd., which fell 18.5%, 17.1% and 12.2%, respectively.