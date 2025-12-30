Five Defence Stocks To Keep An Eye On After DAC's Rs 79,000 Crore Procurement Approval

The expectations of the Defence Acquisition Council's approval for defence procurement deals worth Rs 79,00 crore sent some of the defence stocks flying in trade on Monday.

Following the announcement during late market hours, some of the stocks will continue to remain in focus, particularly of those companies that are engaged in the manufacturing and production of more than a dozen items mentioned in the procurement list.

Soon after the announcement from the DAC, NDTV Profit had given you a complete list of stocks set to benefit from the Rs 79,000 crore defence spend.