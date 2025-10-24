Five Stocks To Buy: Varun Beverages, Zydus Lifesciences, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation And Two Other

NDTV Profit brought these five stocks for Friday's session from various analysts' recommendations. These stocks include Varun Beverages Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Shipping Corporation of India Ltd., and Bharat Forge Ltd.

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One recommended a buy for Varun Beverages. The target price for the scrip is Rs 482 and stop loss is Rs 455 with the current market price.

Varun Beverages Ltd has been associated with PepsiCo since the 1990s and have over two and half decades consolidated its business association with PepsiCo. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells a wide range of carbonated soft drinks, as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages.

Another stock that Osho recommended is Zydus Lifesciences Ltd at the target price of Rs 1,040 with stop loss at Rs 985 at the current market price.

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. recommended buying Oil and Natural Gas Corporation at target price of Rs 270 with a stop loss of Rs 245 at the current market price.

ONGC, a Maharatna company, is the biggest crude oil and natural gas name in India, contributing around 75% to Indian domestic production. The company ranks 11th among global energy majors. The public sector enterprise has a dedicated team of over 33,500 professionals.

Jain also recommended buying Shipping Corporation of India at target price of Rs 265 with a stop loss of Rs 237 at the current market price.

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang recommended buying Bharat Forge at target price of Rs 1,360 with a stop loss of Rs 1,270 and current market price.